Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)
PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€22.98
€22.98
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
29,593
29,593
52-wk High
€25.99
€25.99
52-wk Low
€12.45
€12.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3
|631.80
|646.20
|619.70
|626.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|662.23
|679.50
|641.00
|665.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3
|1.98
|2.08
|1.89
|1.48
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|2.14
|2.22
|2.08
|1.63
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|631.80
|631.80
|631.80
|631.80
|626.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|662.23
|662.23
|662.23
|662.23
|665.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.98
|1.98
|1.98
|1.98
|1.48
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|1.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0