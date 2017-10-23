Edition:
India

Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)

PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

535.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs538.80
Open
Rs534.00
Day's High
Rs543.60
Day's Low
Rs525.00
Volume
76,489
Avg. Vol
25,057
52-wk High
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 31,828.20 31,828.20 31,828.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 73.48 73.48 73.48 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,578.34 7,834.60 256.26 3.38
Quarter Ending Dec-14 8,164.00 7,752.40 411.60 5.04
Quarter Ending Sep-14 8,977.00 8,014.20 962.80 10.73
Quarter Ending Dec-13 8,760.00 8,159.60 600.40 6.85
Quarter Ending Jun-12 5,473.00 3,258.50 2,214.50 40.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 31,828.20 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Polyplex Corporation Ltd News