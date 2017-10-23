Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)
PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.00INR
23 Oct 2017
535.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.80 (-0.71%)
Rs-3.80 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs538.80
Rs538.80
Open
Rs534.00
Rs534.00
Day's High
Rs543.60
Rs543.60
Day's Low
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Volume
76,489
76,489
Avg. Vol
25,057
25,057
52-wk High
Rs559.60
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20
Rs280.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|31,828.20
|31,828.20
|31,828.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|73.48
|73.48
|73.48
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,578.34
|7,834.60
|256.26
|3.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|8,164.00
|7,752.40
|411.60
|5.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|8,977.00
|8,014.20
|962.80
|10.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|8,760.00
|8,159.60
|600.40
|6.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|5,473.00
|3,258.50
|2,214.50
|40.46
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,828.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings