PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)
PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,457.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|9.28
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|3.10
|3.22
|3.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|5,291.00
|5,291.00
|5,291.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|15,077.90
|17,422.00
|12,733.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|17,874.30
|19,073.00
|17,041.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|23,417.60
|25,165.00
|22,521.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.28
|9.28
|9.28
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|12.61
|12.61
|12.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|39.64
|45.00
|36.87
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|44.56
|48.10
|34.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|57.63
|65.10
|38.01
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|31.00
|31.00
|31.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9.28
|10.99
|1.71
|18.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.28
|9.08
|0.20
|2.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8.68
|9.04
|0.36
|4.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,291.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15,077.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17,874.30
|17,874.30
|17,724.50
|17,685.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23,417.60
|23,417.60
|23,199.20
|23,121.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.28
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|12.61
|12.61
|12.61
|12.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44.56
|44.56
|44.21
|44.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|57.63
|57.63
|56.88
|56.62
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0