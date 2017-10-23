Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd (POLA.NS)
POLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
227.25INR
23 Oct 2017
227.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.10 (+1.38%)
Rs3.10 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs224.15
Rs224.15
Open
Rs222.00
Rs222.00
Day's High
Rs230.50
Rs230.50
Day's Low
Rs217.60
Rs217.60
Volume
99,353
99,353
Avg. Vol
97,860
97,860
52-wk High
Rs261.70
Rs261.70
52-wk Low
Rs140.95
Rs140.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|4.60
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,021.00
|5,021.00
|5,021.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,021.00
|5,620.71
|599.71
|11.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,955.00
|4,955.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,060.00
|5,060.49
|0.49
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|5,206.00
|5,175.87
|30.13
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|4,769.00
|4,958.35
|189.35
|3.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,021.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings