Edition:
India

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd (POLA.NS)

POLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

227.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.10 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs224.15
Open
Rs222.00
Day's High
Rs230.50
Day's Low
Rs217.60
Volume
99,353
Avg. Vol
97,860
52-wk High
Rs261.70
52-wk Low
Rs140.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 4.60 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,021.00 5,021.00 5,021.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4.60 4.60 4.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,021.00 5,620.71 599.71 11.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,955.00 4,955.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,060.00 5,060.49 0.49 0.01
Quarter Ending Dec-15 5,206.00 5,175.87 30.13 0.58
Quarter Ending Jun-15 4,769.00 4,958.35 189.35 3.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,021.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd News

» More POLA.NS News