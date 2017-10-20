Edition:
Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)

PPB.L on London Stock Exchange

7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
7,750.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
185,109
52-wk High
9,219.80
52-wk Low
6,622.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 5 7
(3) HOLD 8 8 7 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.63 2.58 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 64.00 67.00 61.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,707.68 1,753.00 1,676.50 1,698.96
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,875.04 1,981.20 1,808.40 1,859.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 380.37 410.15 368.55 385.04
Year Ending Dec-18 21 434.11 457.10 412.30 441.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.14 14.73 10.90 25.38

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 64.00 64.00 254.00 67.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,707.68 1,709.52 1,709.77 1,713.42 1,698.96
Year Ending Dec-18 1,875.04 1,877.44 1,879.82 1,878.87 1,859.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 380.37 380.37 381.13 387.99 385.04
Year Ending Dec-18 434.11 433.75 433.57 437.97 441.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Paddy Power Betfair PLC News

