Sales and Profit Figures in

Earnings and Dividend Figures in

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 64.00 67.00 61.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,707.68 1,753.00 1,676.50 1,698.96 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,875.04 1,981.20 1,808.40 1,859.26 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 380.37 410.15 368.55 385.04 Year Ending Dec-18 21 434.11 457.10 412.30 441.55 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.14 14.73 10.90 25.38