Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)
PPB.L on London Stock Exchange
7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
7,750.00
7,750.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
185,109
185,109
52-wk High
9,219.80
9,219.80
52-wk Low
6,622.60
6,622.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|5
|7
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|7
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.63
|2.58
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|64.00
|67.00
|61.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,707.68
|1,753.00
|1,676.50
|1,698.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1,875.04
|1,981.20
|1,808.40
|1,859.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|380.37
|410.15
|368.55
|385.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|434.11
|457.10
|412.30
|441.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.14
|14.73
|10.90
|25.38
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|64.00
|64.00
|254.00
|67.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,707.68
|1,709.52
|1,709.77
|1,713.42
|1,698.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,875.04
|1,877.44
|1,879.82
|1,878.87
|1,859.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|380.37
|380.37
|381.13
|387.99
|385.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|434.11
|433.75
|433.57
|437.97
|441.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
- Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources
- UPDATE 1-Paddy Power Betfair extends losses on sluggish European growth
- Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months