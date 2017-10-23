Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)
PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.45 (+2.23%)
Rs2.45 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs109.85
Open
Rs108.30
Day's High
Rs114.95
Day's Low
Rs108.10
Volume
130,635
Avg. Vol
184,466
52-wk High
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.38
|2.50
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|58,213.60
|73,087.00
|48,778.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|58,796.90
|80,133.00
|52,410.00
|71,275.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|61,525.00
|70,803.00
|54,953.00
|75,441.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|0.62
|3.50
|-1.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|3.12
|4.00
|1.80
|6.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|6.43
|9.10
|4.20
|6.95
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|14,308.00
|13,659.40
|648.60
|4.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|15,908.70
|15,275.30
|633.37
|3.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|-0.20
|0.00
|0.20
|-100.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|58,213.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|58,796.90
|58,796.90
|58,796.90
|58,796.90
|71,275.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|61,525.00
|61,684.80
|61,815.60
|61,815.60
|75,441.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.62
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|6.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6.43
|6.43
|5.96
|5.96
|6.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Prism Cement appoints Manish Bhatia as CFO
- BRIEF-Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities
- BRIEF-India's Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Prism Cement June qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Prism Cement says step-down JV completes expansion Dhuva plant