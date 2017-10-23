Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)
PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
139.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.80 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
Rs142.85
Open
Rs143.80
Day's High
Rs146.80
Day's Low
Rs136.60
Volume
1,891,175
Avg. Vol
2,250,232
52-wk High
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.23
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,415.28
|5,415.28
|5,415.28
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|22,576.10
|22,576.10
|22,576.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|27,528.70
|27,528.70
|27,528.70
|24,816.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|31,107.40
|31,107.40
|31,107.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.23
|1.23
|1.23
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|12.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|12.58
|12.58
|12.58
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,415.28
|6,277.30
|862.02
|15.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,812.00
|4,685.30
|126.70
|2.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,964.00
|5,014.10
|50.10
|1.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,808.00
|6,389.60
|581.60
|10.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,360.00
|4,867.50
|492.50
|9.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.23
|2.29
|1.06
|86.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-1.30
|0.95
|2.25
|-173.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|6.03
|6.30
|0.27
|4.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|4.22
|4.65
|0.43
|10.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4.30
|3.33
|0.97
|22.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,415.28
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22,576.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27,528.70
|27,528.70
|27,528.70
|27,528.70
|24,816.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|31,107.40
|31,107.40
|31,107.40
|31,107.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.23
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.68
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|12.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12.58
|12.58
|12.58
|12.58
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's Prakash Industries Sept-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets 100 pct long term coal linkages for sponge iron
- BRIEF-Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant production capacity by Sept 2019
- BRIEF-Prakash Industries expands sponge iron capacity by 0.2 MTPA
- BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities