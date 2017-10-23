Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,415.28 5,415.28 5,415.28 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 22,576.10 22,576.10 22,576.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 27,528.70 27,528.70 27,528.70 24,816.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 31,107.40 31,107.40 31,107.40 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.23 1.23 1.23 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 4.68 4.68 4.68 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 10.59 10.59 10.59 12.50 Year Ending Mar-19 1 12.58 12.58 12.58 --