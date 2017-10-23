Edition:
Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)

PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

139.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
Rs142.85
Open
Rs143.80
Day's High
Rs146.80
Day's Low
Rs136.60
Volume
1,891,175
Avg. Vol
2,250,232
52-wk High
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.23 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,415.28 5,415.28 5,415.28 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 22,576.10 22,576.10 22,576.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 27,528.70 27,528.70 27,528.70 24,816.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 31,107.40 31,107.40 31,107.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.23 1.23 1.23 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 4.68 4.68 4.68 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 10.59 10.59 10.59 12.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 12.58 12.58 12.58 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,415.28 6,277.30 862.02 15.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,812.00 4,685.30 126.70 2.63
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,964.00 5,014.10 50.10 1.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,808.00 6,389.60 581.60 10.01
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,360.00 4,867.50 492.50 9.19
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.23 2.29 1.06 86.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -1.30 0.95 2.25 -173.08
Quarter Ending Mar-15 6.03 6.30 0.27 4.48
Quarter Ending Dec-14 4.22 4.65 0.43 10.19
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4.30 3.33 0.97 22.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,415.28 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 22,576.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27,528.70 27,528.70 27,528.70 27,528.70 24,816.00
Year Ending Mar-19 31,107.40 31,107.40 31,107.40 31,107.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.23 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.68 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10.59 10.59 10.59 10.59 12.50
Year Ending Mar-19 12.58 12.58 12.58 12.58 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

