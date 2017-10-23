Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PROC.NS)
PROC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
8,613.85INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-71.90 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs8,685.75
Open
Rs8,747.00
Day's High
Rs8,747.00
Day's Low
Rs8,600.05
Volume
1,522
Avg. Vol
3,187
52-wk High
Rs8,865.80
52-wk Low
Rs6,001.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|35.70
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2
|5,783.50
|5,828.00
|5,739.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|24,559.50
|25,204.10
|23,915.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|27,057.20
|27,472.40
|26,642.00
|34,058.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|31,053.00
|31,053.00
|31,053.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|35.70
|35.70
|35.70
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|144.25
|144.90
|143.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|154.54
|157.47
|151.60
|172.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|176.00
|176.00
|176.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,783.50
|5,028.70
|754.80
|13.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,927.00
|6,242.80
|315.80
|5.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,868.00
|6,431.90
|436.10
|6.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,897.50
|6,219.80
|677.70
|9.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,077.00
|5,570.90
|506.10
|8.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|35.70
|24.04
|11.66
|32.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|30.30
|46.40
|16.10
|53.14
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|37.70
|32.17
|5.53
|14.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|34.54
|29.98
|4.56
|13.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|32.72
|21.50
|11.22
|34.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,783.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|24,559.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|27,057.20
|27,057.20
|27,057.20
|27,458.70
|34,058.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|31,053.00
|31,053.00
|31,053.00
|31,984.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|35.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|144.25
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|154.54
|154.54
|154.54
|156.63
|172.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|176.00
|176.00
|176.00
|181.60
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0