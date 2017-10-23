Proximus NV (PROX.BR)
PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
28.48EUR
9:05pm IST
28.48EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.00 (-0.02%)
€-0.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€28.48
€28.48
Open
€28.50
€28.50
Day's High
€28.66
€28.66
Day's Low
€28.39
€28.39
Volume
442,083
442,083
Avg. Vol
510,969
510,969
52-wk High
€32.97
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36
€25.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.55
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.48
|3.42
|3.42
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,507.46
|1,551.36
|1,463.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|5,811.06
|5,949.00
|5,716.00
|5,959.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|5,818.01
|6,140.00
|5,635.76
|6,001.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.55
|0.62
|0.48
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|1.73
|2.88
|1.49
|1.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|1.80
|3.04
|1.45
|1.79
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-1.85
|5.30
|-9.00
|4.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,470.98
|1,417.00
|53.98
|3.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,437.86
|1,444.00
|6.14
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,495.44
|1,490.00
|5.44
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,480.43
|1,487.00
|6.57
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,494.08
|1,463.00
|31.08
|2.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.50
|0.39
|0.11
|22.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.43
|0.37
|0.06
|13.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.49
|0.39
|0.10
|20.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.45
|0.60
|0.15
|32.36
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.53
|0.39
|0.14
|26.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,507.46
|1,507.46
|1,507.46
|1,507.46
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,811.06
|5,812.72
|5,820.77
|5,837.06
|5,959.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,818.01
|5,819.68
|5,837.06
|5,849.21
|6,001.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.73
|1.72
|1.72
|1.71
|1.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.80
|1.81
|1.81
|1.81
|1.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|5
- BRIEF-Proximus acquires application development company Unbrace
- International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results
- BRIEF-Proximus: Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed
- BRIEF-Proximus wins broadcasting rights to Jupiler Pro Leage until 2020
- BRIEF-Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll