Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,507.46 1,551.36 1,463.56 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 5,811.06 5,949.00 5,716.00 5,959.05 Year Ending Dec-18 21 5,818.01 6,140.00 5,635.76 6,001.51 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.55 0.62 0.48 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 1.73 2.88 1.49 1.72 Year Ending Dec-18 23 1.80 3.04 1.45 1.79 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -1.85 5.30 -9.00 4.40