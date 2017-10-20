Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 38,064.90 42,342.40 32,304.00 37,646.60 Year Ending Dec-18 3 40,110.40 45,064.50 32,950.00 40,009.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 137.19 151.32 107.52 130.32 Year Ending Dec-18 20 151.38 165.98 117.12 139.80 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 21.58 32.30 9.00 12.15