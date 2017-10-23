Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 1 14,228.20 14,228.20 14,228.20 -- Year Ending Feb-18 1 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,760.70 Year Ending Feb-19 1 17,393.60 17,393.60 17,393.60 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 2 907.90 955.80 860.00 -- Year Ending Feb-18 1 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,078.25 Year Ending Feb-19 1 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,173.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.90 19.90 19.90 23.50