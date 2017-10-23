Edition:
Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

PSHG_p.DE on Xetra

57.39EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€57.19
Open
€57.40
Day's High
€57.68
Day's Low
€56.52
Volume
244,864
Avg. Vol
503,350
52-wk High
€58.98
52-wk Low
€44.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.18 2.18 2.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.33 1.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.50 1.00 0.00 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 10.77 11.79 9.66 10.52
Year Ending Dec-18 10 12.10 14.24 9.47 11.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 45.30 45.30 45.30 0.63

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 0.33 0.33 0.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 0.50 0.50 0.29 0.29 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10.77 10.77 11.27 10.90 10.52
Year Ending Dec-18 12.10 12.10 12.03 11.67 11.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

