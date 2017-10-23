Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)
PSHG_p.DE on Xetra
57.39EUR
5:46pm IST
57.39EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.35%)
€0.20 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€57.19
€57.19
Open
€57.40
€57.40
Day's High
€57.68
€57.68
Day's Low
€56.52
€56.52
Volume
244,864
244,864
Avg. Vol
503,350
503,350
52-wk High
€58.98
€58.98
52-wk Low
€44.11
€44.11
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.18
|2.18
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.33
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.50
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|10.77
|11.79
|9.66
|10.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|12.10
|14.24
|9.47
|11.49
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|45.30
|45.30
|45.30
|0.63
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.33
|0.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.50
|0.50
|0.29
|0.29
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10.77
|10.77
|11.27
|10.90
|10.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12.10
|12.10
|12.03
|11.67
|11.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12
- VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 billion after another charge
- UPDATE 3-VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 bln after another charge
- BRIEF-Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions
- Munich prosecutors arrest ex-Porsche exec in Audi emissions probe: source