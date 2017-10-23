Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.33 1.00 0.00 0.00 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.50 1.00 0.00 0.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 10.77 11.79 9.66 10.52 Year Ending Dec-18 10 12.10 14.24 9.47 11.49 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 45.30 45.30 45.30 0.63