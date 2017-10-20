Edition:
Persimmon PLC (PSN.L)

PSN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,849.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,636,812
52-wk High
2,852.38
52-wk Low
1,600.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 10 11 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 2.88 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 3,439.85 3,524.27 3,365.00 3,143.26
Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,600.85 3,847.43 3,425.28 3,294.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 244.86 257.10 237.10 177.51
Year Ending Dec-18 15 253.30 282.77 208.57 175.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.11 16.33 7.30 -4.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,439.85 3,433.28 3,433.28 3,403.08 3,143.26
Year Ending Dec-18 3,600.85 3,600.85 3,600.85 3,558.97 3,294.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 244.86 241.75 241.66 229.81 177.51
Year Ending Dec-18 253.30 253.30 253.18 238.95 175.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

