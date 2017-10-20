Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 4,614.01 4,790.00 4,319.57 4,694.64 Year Ending Dec-18 19 4,488.88 4,860.00 4,051.11 4,772.35 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 47.21 50.90 41.62 64.78 Year Ending Dec-18 20 49.18 59.86 33.38 70.40 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -5.11 -1.63 -7.10 -0.84