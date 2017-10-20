Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)
PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.85
€15.85
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
17,545
17,545
52-wk High
€17.52
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79
€11.79
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|505.83
|511.80
|500.00
|504.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|538.05
|550.00
|529.00
|534.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.85
|0.94
|0.81
|1.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1.17
|1.37
|1.02
|1.31
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|123.00
|133.30
|10.30
|8.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|121.20
|115.00
|6.20
|5.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|90.00
|98.20
|8.20
|9.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|86.00
|85.50
|0.50
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|81.00
|89.00
|8.00
|9.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|505.83
|505.83
|505.83
|490.62
|504.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|538.05
|538.05
|538.05
|520.50
|534.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.97
|1.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.09
|1.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0