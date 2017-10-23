Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU.WA)
PZU.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
47.04PLN
6:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.10zł (+0.21%)
Prev Close
46.94zł
Open
46.73zł
Day's High
47.10zł
Day's Low
46.73zł
Volume
344,773
Avg. Vol
1,599,380
52-wk High
49.51zł
52-wk Low
25.93zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.70
|2.67
|2.56
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|22,187.10
|22,791.10
|21,504.00
|20,461.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|22,854.00
|23,425.60
|22,242.00
|20,839.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|3.29
|3.58
|3.10
|2.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|3.70
|4.19
|3.24
|2.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,813.00
|5,838.00
|25.00
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,094.00
|5,513.00
|419.00
|8.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,790.00
|4,800.60
|10.60
|0.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,457.93
|4,897.77
|439.83
|9.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|4,358.50
|4,334.83
|23.67
|0.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.57
|0.59
|0.02
|3.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.70
|0.59
|0.11
|15.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.09
|1.09
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.45
|0.47
|0.02
|4.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.93
|0.98
|0.05
|4.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,187.10
|22,187.10
|22,187.10
|22,187.10
|20,461.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,854.00
|22,854.00
|22,854.00
|22,854.00
|20,839.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|3.27
|2.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.70
|3.70
|3.63
|3.60
|2.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0