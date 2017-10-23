Edition:
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU.WA)

PZU.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

47.04PLN
6:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.10zł (+0.21%)
Prev Close
46.94zł
Open
46.73zł
Day's High
47.10zł
Day's Low
46.73zł
Volume
344,773
Avg. Vol
1,599,380
52-wk High
49.51zł
52-wk Low
25.93zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 4
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.70 2.67 2.56 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 22,187.10 22,791.10 21,504.00 20,461.60
Year Ending Dec-18 5 22,854.00 23,425.60 22,242.00 20,839.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 3.29 3.58 3.10 2.76
Year Ending Dec-18 9 3.70 4.19 3.24 2.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,813.00 5,838.00 25.00 0.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,094.00 5,513.00 419.00 8.23
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,790.00 4,800.60 10.60 0.22
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,457.93 4,897.77 439.83 9.87
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4,358.50 4,334.83 23.67 0.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.57 0.59 0.02 3.51
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.70 0.59 0.11 15.71
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.09 1.09 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.45 0.47 0.02 4.63
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.93 0.98 0.05 4.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22,187.10 22,187.10 22,187.10 22,187.10 20,461.60
Year Ending Dec-18 22,854.00 22,854.00 22,854.00 22,854.00 20,839.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.29 3.29 3.29 3.27 2.76
Year Ending Dec-18 3.70 3.70 3.63 3.60 2.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

