Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 22,187.10 22,791.10 21,504.00 20,461.60 Year Ending Dec-18 5 22,854.00 23,425.60 22,242.00 20,839.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 3.29 3.58 3.10 2.76 Year Ending Dec-18 9 3.70 4.19 3.24 2.90