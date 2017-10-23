Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)
QIA.DE on Xetra
28.98EUR
3:18pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.41
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.31
|2.36
|2.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7
|401.61
|411.00
|392.44
|394.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|334.20
|341.00
|329.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|1,419.15
|1,435.00
|1,398.00
|1,433.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|1,526.23
|1,555.00
|1,489.50
|1,532.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.41
|0.42
|0.41
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|0.25
|0.26
|0.24
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|1.20
|1.29
|0.66
|1.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|1.34
|1.45
|0.89
|1.39
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|9
|13.89
|22.70
|10.83
|10.58
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|346.94
|348.99
|2.05
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|306.05
|308.30
|2.25
|0.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|370.66
|366.50
|4.16
|1.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|337.81
|338.68
|0.88
|0.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|330.82
|334.41
|3.59
|1.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.28
|0.30
|0.02
|6.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.21
|0.22
|0.01
|5.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.32
|0.39
|0.07
|23.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.29
|0.30
|0.01
|3.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.24
|0.25
|0.01
|3.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|401.61
|399.49
|398.19
|398.03
|394.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|334.20
|334.20
|334.20
|334.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,419.15
|1,418.95
|1,418.30
|1,415.76
|1,433.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,526.23
|1,526.04
|1,524.59
|1,524.34
|1,532.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|1.23
|1.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.34
|1.34
|1.34
|1.36
|1.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Qiagen, Centogene to collaborate in bioinformatics for genetic diseases
- BRIEF-Angle partners Qiagen in liquid biopsy portolio
- BRIEF-Bookrunner says Qiagen transaction priced at 30 pct premium on upsized $400 mln issue size
- BRIEF-Bookrunner says orders below mids risk missing Qiagen deal
- BRIEF-Qiagen upgrades 2017 sales guidance after solid first half