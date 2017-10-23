Edition:
Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)

QIA.DE on Xetra

28.98EUR
3:18pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
€29.10
Open
€29.04
Day's High
€29.22
Day's Low
€28.91
Volume
61,201
Avg. Vol
485,809
52-wk High
€31.52
52-wk Low
€22.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.41 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 8 7 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.31 2.36 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 401.61 411.00 392.44 394.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 334.20 341.00 329.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1,419.15 1,435.00 1,398.00 1,433.02
Year Ending Dec-18 20 1,526.23 1,555.00 1,489.50 1,532.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 0.41 0.42 0.41 0.43
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.25 0.26 0.24 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.20 1.29 0.66 1.27
Year Ending Dec-18 21 1.34 1.45 0.89 1.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 9 13.89 22.70 10.83 10.58

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 346.94 348.99 2.05 0.59
Quarter Ending Mar-17 306.05 308.30 2.25 0.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 370.66 366.50 4.16 1.12
Quarter Ending Sep-16 337.81 338.68 0.88 0.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 330.82 334.41 3.59 1.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.28 0.30 0.02 6.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.21 0.22 0.01 5.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.32 0.39 0.07 23.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.29 0.30 0.01 3.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.24 0.25 0.01 3.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 401.61 399.49 398.19 398.03 394.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 334.20 334.20 334.20 334.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,419.15 1,418.95 1,418.30 1,415.76 1,433.02
Year Ending Dec-18 1,526.23 1,526.04 1,524.59 1,524.34 1,532.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.43
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.23 1.27
Year Ending Dec-18 1.34 1.34 1.34 1.36 1.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1

