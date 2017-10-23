Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 401.61 411.00 392.44 394.20 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 334.20 341.00 329.60 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 1,419.15 1,435.00 1,398.00 1,433.02 Year Ending Dec-18 20 1,526.23 1,555.00 1,489.50 1,532.57 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 0.41 0.42 0.41 0.43 Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.25 0.26 0.24 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.20 1.29 0.66 1.27 Year Ending Dec-18 21 1.34 1.45 0.89 1.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 9 13.89 22.70 10.83 10.58