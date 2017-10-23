Edition:
QSC AG (QSCG.DE)

QSCG.DE on Xetra

1.76EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
€1.77
Open
€1.77
Day's High
€1.79
Day's Low
€1.76
Volume
41,396
Avg. Vol
414,323
52-wk High
€2.15
52-wk Low
€1.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 356.75 361.00 354.00 387.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 353.50 356.00 348.00 391.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 89.00 87.16 1.84 2.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 92.65 92.08 0.57 0.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 96.00 95.88 0.12 0.13
Quarter Ending Jun-16 97.00 99.16 2.16 2.23
Quarter Ending Mar-16 97.88 98.86 0.99 1.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 356.75 356.75 356.75 361.80 387.20
Year Ending Dec-18 353.50 353.50 353.50 362.40 391.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

