Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 12,018.50 12,780.00 11,257.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 16,331.00 16,331.00 16,331.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 43,677.00 45,192.00 41,610.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 60,291.10 69,285.00 47,809.60 56,752.70 Year Ending Mar-19 6 73,134.80 84,305.00 54,503.00 70,380.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.20 3.20 3.20 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 5.63 5.63 5.63 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 9.23 10.00 8.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 15.85 19.10 10.07 14.95 Year Ending Mar-19 6 22.87 27.80 11.45 20.05