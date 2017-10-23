Edition:
Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)

QUEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

830.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.45 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs837.65
Open
Rs839.90
Day's High
Rs839.90
Day's Low
Rs823.05
Volume
58,361
Avg. Vol
59,405
52-wk High
Rs970.00
52-wk Low
Rs515.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.20 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 12,018.50 12,780.00 11,257.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 16,331.00 16,331.00 16,331.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 43,677.00 45,192.00 41,610.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 60,291.10 69,285.00 47,809.60 56,752.70
Year Ending Mar-19 6 73,134.80 84,305.00 54,503.00 70,380.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.20 3.20 3.20 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 5.63 5.63 5.63 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 9.23 10.00 8.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 15.85 19.10 10.07 14.95
Year Ending Mar-19 6 22.87 27.80 11.45 20.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12,250.60 11,881.10 369.51 3.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,018.50 11,220.90 797.56 6.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,864.00 10,266.00 597.98 5.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,465.00 10,177.00 287.96 2.75
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.48 2.58 0.10 3.82
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.20 2.15 1.05 32.81
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.50 2.41 0.09 3.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.10 2.37 0.27 12.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,018.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 16,331.00 16,331.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 43,677.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 60,291.10 60,325.70 60,235.20 60,235.20 56,752.70
Year Ending Mar-19 73,134.80 73,333.40 73,331.50 73,331.50 70,380.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 5.63 5.63 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9.23 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.85 15.20 14.79 14.79 14.95
Year Ending Mar-19 22.87 21.88 20.81 20.81 20.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

