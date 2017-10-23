Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)
QUEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
830.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.45 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs837.65
Open
Rs839.90
Day's High
Rs839.90
Day's Low
Rs823.05
Volume
58,361
Avg. Vol
59,405
52-wk High
Rs970.00
52-wk Low
Rs515.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.20
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|12,018.50
|12,780.00
|11,257.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|16,331.00
|16,331.00
|16,331.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|43,677.00
|45,192.00
|41,610.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|60,291.10
|69,285.00
|47,809.60
|56,752.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|73,134.80
|84,305.00
|54,503.00
|70,380.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|9.23
|10.00
|8.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|15.85
|19.10
|10.07
|14.95
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|22.87
|27.80
|11.45
|20.05
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12,250.60
|11,881.10
|369.51
|3.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,018.50
|11,220.90
|797.56
|6.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,864.00
|10,266.00
|597.98
|5.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,465.00
|10,177.00
|287.96
|2.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.48
|2.58
|0.10
|3.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.20
|2.15
|1.05
|32.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.50
|2.41
|0.09
|3.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.10
|2.37
|0.27
|12.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,018.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|16,331.00
|16,331.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43,677.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|60,291.10
|60,325.70
|60,235.20
|60,235.20
|56,752.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|73,134.80
|73,333.40
|73,331.50
|73,331.50
|70,380.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|5.63
|5.63
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.23
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.85
|15.20
|14.79
|14.79
|14.95
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.87
|21.88
|20.81
|20.81
|20.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Quess Corp says shareholders, creditors approve scheme of arrangement with Manipal Integrated Services
- BRIEF-Quess Corp approves issue of 800 rupees per equity share for the issue
- BRIEF-RBI says FIIs/ FPIs investment limit in Quess Corp increased to 74 pct of its paid up capital
- BRIEF-India's Quess Corp June-qtr consol profit up 34 pct
- BRIEF-Quess Corp gets members' nod for capital raising