Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 3,731.78 3,919.00 3,564.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 18,020.10 19,482.00 16,651.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 19,472.10 20,780.00 18,145.00 21,134.20 Year Ending Mar-19 16 22,370.10 24,866.00 19,864.00 25,290.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.58 1.95 1.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 11.10 15.63 8.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 10.38 11.30 9.20 10.99 Year Ending Mar-19 17 12.50 14.60 10.50 14.40