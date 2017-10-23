Edition:
India

Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)

RAT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,580.00GBp
4:18pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
2,588.00
Open
2,568.00
Day's High
2,583.00
Day's Low
2,564.00
Volume
2,199
Avg. Vol
48,155
52-wk High
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 123.80 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 9 8 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.10 3.11 3.10 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 280.62 286.70 266.50 262.89
Year Ending Dec-18 10 305.98 315.25 286.10 289.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 123.80 123.80 123.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 128.21 133.02 120.80 123.66
Year Ending Dec-18 10 140.94 148.40 129.00 140.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 280.62 280.62 280.76 281.29 262.89
Year Ending Dec-18 305.98 305.98 306.20 306.71 289.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 123.80 123.80 123.80 123.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 128.21 128.21 128.35 128.41 123.66
Year Ending Dec-18 140.94 140.94 141.17 141.38 140.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rathbone Brothers PLC News

» More RAT.L News