Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 280.62 286.70 266.50 262.89 Year Ending Dec-18 10 305.98 315.25 286.10 289.87 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 123.80 123.80 123.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 10 128.21 133.02 120.80 123.66 Year Ending Dec-18 10 140.94 148.40 129.00 140.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 --