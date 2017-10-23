Edition:
RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

527.55INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.55 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs521.00
Open
Rs523.65
Day's High
Rs531.90
Day's Low
Rs521.65
Volume
1,429,682
Avg. Vol
1,489,433
52-wk High
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.25 3.57 3.57 3.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,283.00 5,283.00 5,283.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 7,953.00 7,953.00 7,953.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 19,085.60 19,603.10 18,209.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 27,085.80 28,594.00 26,009.00 24,881.40
Year Ending Mar-19 7 35,169.20 38,171.10 33,308.00 32,242.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 12.35 13.83 11.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 15.74 18.22 14.59 16.72
Year Ending Mar-19 7 21.56 24.70 18.70 23.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,876.00 6,353.00 477.00 8.12
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,283.00 5,887.10 604.10 11.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,143.00 5,038.40 104.60 2.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.20 3.54 0.34 10.62

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,283.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7,953.00 7,376.00 7,376.00 7,376.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 19,085.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27,085.80 26,773.30 26,638.30 26,638.30 24,881.40
Year Ending Mar-19 35,169.20 35,169.20 34,998.10 34,998.10 32,242.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 12.35 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.74 15.87 16.05 16.21 16.72
Year Ending Mar-19 21.56 21.80 21.73 21.85 23.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

