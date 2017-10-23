Edition:
India

Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)

RAUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

106.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.00 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
Rs98.80
Open
Rs99.40
Day's High
Rs108.40
Day's Low
Rs98.00
Volume
3,367,822
Avg. Vol
1,919,483
52-wk High
Rs108.40
52-wk Low
Rs47.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 10,883.50 11,117.00 10,650.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 12,070.20 12,325.00 11,921.00 12,855.30
Year Ending Mar-19 4 13,724.80 14,669.00 13,057.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 4.05 4.40 3.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 4.64 5.10 4.15 4.89
Year Ending Mar-19 4 6.32 8.20 4.78 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,909.75 2,735.00 174.75 6.01
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,642.90 2,405.30 237.60 8.99
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,803.00 2,702.70 100.30 3.58
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,531.00 2,471.40 59.60 2.35
Quarter Ending Jun-12 2,907.97 3,804.00 896.03 30.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.03 1.10 0.07 6.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.30 0.68 0.62 47.69
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.60 0.63 0.03 5.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10,883.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,070.20 12,070.20 12,070.20 12,070.20 12,855.30
Year Ending Mar-19 13,724.80 13,724.80 13,724.80 13,724.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.64 4.64 4.64 4.64 4.89
Year Ending Mar-19 6.32 6.32 6.32 6.32 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rico Auto Industries Ltd News