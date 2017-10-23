RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)
RCLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,510.00ZAc
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
-63.00 (-4.01%)
Prev Close
1,573.00
Open
1,530.00
Day's High
1,530.00
Day's Low
1,510.00
Volume
10,612
Avg. Vol
163,010
52-wk High
1,720.00
52-wk Low
1,150.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|25,381.00
|25,471.00
|25,291.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|27,776.50
|28,470.00
|27,083.00
|29,222.50
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|30,882.00
|31,440.00
|30,324.00
|32,198.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3
|72.00
|90.00
|61.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|125.00
|129.00
|120.00
|139.33
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|182.00
|200.00
|168.00
|172.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|25,381.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|27,776.50
|27,776.50
|27,776.50
|27,887.70
|29,222.50
|Year Ending Jun-19
|30,882.00
|30,882.00
|30,882.00
|30,694.30
|32,198.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|72.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|125.00
|125.00
|125.00
|128.00
|139.33
|Year Ending Jun-19
|182.00
|182.00
|182.00
|177.00
|172.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-RCL Foods confirms outbreak of highly pathogenic strain of Avian influenza
- South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm
- South Africa's RCL Foods blames drought for sharp drop in annual profit
- BRIEF-RCL Foods sees FY HEPS to be between 57.5 cents and 67.5 cents