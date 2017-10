Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,148.89 1,159.63 1,136.74 1,185.33 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,177.74 1,216.60 1,122.61 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 0.44 0.45 0.42 0.43 Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.45 0.46 0.43 0.43 Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.76 1.79 1.71 1.70 Year Ending Dec-18 7 1.80 1.86 1.74 1.73