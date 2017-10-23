Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)
RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
44.75INR
23 Oct 2017
44.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-3.03%)
Rs-1.40 (-3.03%)
Prev Close
Rs46.15
Rs46.15
Open
Rs45.50
Rs45.50
Day's High
Rs46.60
Rs46.60
Day's Low
Rs44.10
Rs44.10
Volume
736,838
736,838
Avg. Vol
1,463,261
1,463,261
52-wk High
Rs288.00
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10
Rs34.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- MEDIA-Daiichi approaches Delhi HC against Religare's move to write off 5 bln rupees - Economic Times
- MEDIA-Institutional shareholders of India's Religare Enterprises move NCLT seeking ouster of board - Economic Times
- MEDIA-Religare investors move to India's Bombay High Court against Singh brothers - Economic Times
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises approves raising funds worth up to 500 mln rupees