Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.BO)
RELV.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
51.60INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs51.35
Open
Rs51.40
Day's High
Rs52.50
Day's Low
Rs51.10
Volume
266,457
Avg. Vol
428,780
52-wk High
Rs70.65
52-wk Low
Rs48.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,089.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,017.00
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|7,231.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8,678.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|-7.20
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|-4.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|-4.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|7,032.00
|6,190.73
|841.27
|11.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,662.00
|4,613.57
|48.43
|1.04
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,089.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,017.00
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,231.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,678.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-7.20
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-4.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|-4.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
