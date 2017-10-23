Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,089.00 1,089.00 1,089.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 4,017.00 4,017.00 4,017.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,499.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,678.00 8,678.00 8,678.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 -7.20 -7.20 -7.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 -4.40 -4.40 -4.40 -4.90 Year Ending Mar-19 1 -4.10 -4.10 -4.10 --