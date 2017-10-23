Edition:
India

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.NS)

RELV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs51.05
Open
Rs51.70
Day's High
Rs52.50
Day's Low
Rs50.90
Volume
1,839,125
Avg. Vol
1,888,165
52-wk High
Rs70.70
52-wk Low
Rs48.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,089.00 1,089.00 1,089.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 4,017.00 4,017.00 4,017.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,499.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,678.00 8,678.00 8,678.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 -7.20 -7.20 -7.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 -4.40 -4.40 -4.40 -4.90
Year Ending Mar-19 1 -4.10 -4.10 -4.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 7,032.00 6,190.73 841.27 11.96
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,662.00 4,613.57 48.43 1.04

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,089.00 1,089.00 1,089.00 1,089.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4,017.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,231.00 7,499.00
Year Ending Mar-19 8,678.00 8,678.00 8,678.00 8,678.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 -7.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -4.40 -4.40 -4.40 -4.40 -4.90
Year Ending Mar-19 -4.10 -4.10 -4.10 -4.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

