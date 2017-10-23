Repsol SA (REP.MC)
REP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
15.27EUR
9:05pm IST
15.27EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.10%)
€-0.01 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€15.29
€15.29
Open
€15.22
€15.22
Day's High
€15.36
€15.36
Day's Low
€15.18
€15.18
Volume
3,194,483
3,194,483
Avg. Vol
4,278,508
4,278,508
52-wk High
€15.70
€15.70
52-wk Low
€11.98
€11.98
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.35
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|7
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|16
|17
|19
|19
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.77
|2.72
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|8,915.41
|10,746.40
|7,084.38
|12,364.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,451.90
|10,451.90
|10,451.90
|13,448.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|45,090.10
|64,444.50
|38,073.00
|45,553.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|45,563.60
|66,099.90
|31,032.70
|50,797.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.35
|0.38
|0.32
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.40
|0.46
|0.35
|0.49
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34
|1.40
|2.01
|1.10
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34
|1.36
|1.80
|1.05
|1.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|1.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,474.87
|10,081.00
|1,606.13
|18.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,924.75
|10,121.00
|1,196.25
|13.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,804.61
|10,714.00
|2,909.39
|37.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,876.48
|8,881.00
|1,004.52
|12.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,711.31
|8,058.00
|1,346.69
|20.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.31
|0.33
|0.02
|6.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.36
|0.41
|0.04
|11.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.31
|0.46
|0.15
|46.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.23
|0.20
|0.04
|15.37
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.24
|0.23
|0.01
|3.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8,915.41
|8,915.41
|8,853.87
|9,539.45
|12,364.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,451.90
|10,451.90
|10,451.90
|12,059.90
|13,448.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|45,090.10
|45,100.90
|43,857.10
|43,669.70
|45,553.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45,563.60
|45,882.70
|45,458.10
|45,687.50
|50,797.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.35
|0.35
|0.34
|0.37
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.40
|0.40
|0.38
|0.41
|0.49
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.40
|1.40
|1.36
|1.34
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.36
|1.37
|1.34
|1.36
|1.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|5
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0
|12
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|7
|6
- CNOOC, Repsol fetch oil blocs in Brazil's round
- China urges halt to oil drilling in disputed South China Sea
- UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement
- Vietnam renews India oil deal in tense South China Sea
- Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol