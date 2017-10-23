Edition:
India

Repsol SA (REP.MC)

REP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

15.27EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€15.29
Open
€15.22
Day's High
€15.36
Day's Low
€15.18
Volume
3,194,483
Avg. Vol
4,278,508
52-wk High
€15.70
52-wk Low
€11.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.35 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 7 8
(3) HOLD 16 17 19 19
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 3 3 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.77 2.72 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 8,915.41 10,746.40 7,084.38 12,364.30
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,451.90 10,451.90 10,451.90 13,448.50
Year Ending Dec-17 19 45,090.10 64,444.50 38,073.00 45,553.30
Year Ending Dec-18 21 45,563.60 66,099.90 31,032.70 50,797.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.35 0.38 0.32 0.47
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.40 0.46 0.35 0.49
Year Ending Dec-17 34 1.40 2.01 1.10 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 34 1.36 1.80 1.05 1.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.30 5.30 5.30 1.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,474.87 10,081.00 1,606.13 18.95
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,924.75 10,121.00 1,196.25 13.40
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,804.61 10,714.00 2,909.39 37.28
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,876.48 8,881.00 1,004.52 12.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,711.31 8,058.00 1,346.69 20.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.31 0.33 0.02 6.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.36 0.41 0.04 11.96
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.31 0.46 0.15 46.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.23 0.20 0.04 15.37
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.24 0.23 0.01 3.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8,915.41 8,915.41 8,853.87 9,539.45 12,364.30
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,451.90 10,451.90 10,451.90 12,059.90 13,448.50
Year Ending Dec-17 45,090.10 45,100.90 43,857.10 43,669.70 45,553.30
Year Ending Dec-18 45,563.60 45,882.70 45,458.10 45,687.50 50,797.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 0.34 0.37 0.47
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.40 0.40 0.38 0.41 0.49
Year Ending Dec-17 1.40 1.40 1.36 1.34 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 1.36 1.37 1.34 1.36 1.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0 12 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 7 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Repsol SA News

» More REP.MC News