Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 4 2,371.82 2,495.00 2,201.28 -- Year Ending Jun-18 5 2,330.68 2,589.00 1,691.00 2,669.00 Year Ending Jun-19 4 2,559.23 2,893.00 1,835.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 4 560.62 569.00 541.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 6 626.15 643.80 581.50 641.17 Year Ending Jun-19 5 709.60 717.00 697.00 663.30 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.50 7.50 7.50 --