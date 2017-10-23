Edition:
Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,153.92ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

105.92 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
14,048.00
Open
14,175.00
Day's High
14,245.00
Day's Low
14,122.00
Volume
161,512
Avg. Vol
444,598
52-wk High
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.20 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 2,371.82 2,495.00 2,201.28 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 2,330.68 2,589.00 1,691.00 2,669.00
Year Ending Jun-19 4 2,559.23 2,893.00 1,835.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 560.62 569.00 541.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 626.15 643.80 581.50 641.17
Year Ending Jun-19 5 709.60 717.00 697.00 663.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.50 7.50 7.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2,371.82 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2,330.68 2,330.68 2,330.68 2,568.79 2,669.00
Year Ending Jun-19 2,559.23 2,559.23 2,559.23 2,874.33 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 560.62 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 626.15 626.15 625.40 617.67 641.17
Year Ending Jun-19 709.60 709.60 708.65 698.87 663.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

