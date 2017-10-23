Edition:
RIB Software SE (RIB.DE)

RIB.DE on Xetra

19.76EUR
5:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
€19.60
Open
€19.73
Day's High
€19.80
Day's Low
€19.57
Volume
30,832
Avg. Vol
160,002
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€11.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.20 1.20 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 108.06 114.00 100.00 113.70
Year Ending Dec-18 5 121.20 131.60 102.00 127.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.38 0.44 0.29 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.39 0.55 0.32 0.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 0.52 0.52 0.52 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 26.60 27.09 0.49 1.85
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26.10 26.22 0.12 0.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 27.00 27.09 0.09 0.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 21.20 20.92 0.28 1.30
Quarter Ending Jun-16 24.10 24.53 0.43 1.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 108.06 108.06 107.67 109.40 113.70
Year Ending Dec-18 121.20 120.60 119.68 121.82 127.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings

