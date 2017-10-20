Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 23 39,741.00 42,497.00 37,131.00 33,907.40 Year Ending Dec-18 23 36,701.10 43,499.30 29,881.00 34,911.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.77 1.77 1.77 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.26 1.26 1.26 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 4.64 5.14 3.47 2.29 Year Ending Dec-18 27 3.75 4.99 1.67 2.19 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.53 18.26 2.10 -9.12