Edition:
India

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)

RIO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,600.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,717,487
52-wk High
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,616.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.77 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 9 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 10 10 9
(3) HOLD 5 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 4 3 4
(5) SELL 2 1 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.26 2.22 2.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 39,741.00 42,497.00 37,131.00 33,907.40
Year Ending Dec-18 23 36,701.10 43,499.30 29,881.00 34,911.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.77 1.77 1.77 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.26 1.26 1.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 4.64 5.14 3.47 2.29
Year Ending Dec-18 27 3.75 4.99 1.67 2.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.53 18.26 2.10 -9.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 39,741.00 39,702.30 38,925.00 38,415.50 33,907.40
Year Ending Dec-18 36,701.10 36,587.50 35,956.80 35,634.00 34,911.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.77 1.77 1.77 1.77 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.64 4.59 4.37 4.19 2.29
Year Ending Dec-18 3.75 3.67 3.52 3.44 2.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2 9 2
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1 9 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2 11 2
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1 11 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rio Tinto PLC News

» More RIO.L News