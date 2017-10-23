Edition:
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs687.65
Open
Rs687.80
Day's High
Rs699.00
Day's Low
Rs687.80
Volume
29,551
Avg. Vol
43,855
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.03 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 1.86 1.83 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,606.75 2,866.00 2,364.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 9,295.40 14,257.80 7,951.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 11,338.60 12,171.00 10,900.00 13,147.40
Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,644.60 14,397.00 13,210.00 15,300.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 3.03 4.80 1.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 15.08 45.30 6.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 21.06 29.40 16.20 38.52
Year Ending Mar-19 7 34.43 40.20 30.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,503.33 2,768.59 265.26 10.60
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,606.75 2,886.72 279.97 10.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,833.60 2,014.70 181.10 9.88
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,128.00 1,521.36 606.64 28.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,212.40 2,113.85 98.55 4.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,606.75 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,295.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11,338.60 11,338.60 11,321.20 11,084.60 13,147.40
Year Ending Mar-19 13,644.60 13,644.60 13,709.00 13,482.90 15,300.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd News

