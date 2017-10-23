Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)
RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.03
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.86
|1.86
|1.83
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|2,606.75
|2,866.00
|2,364.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|9,295.40
|14,257.80
|7,951.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|11,338.60
|12,171.00
|10,900.00
|13,147.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|13,644.60
|14,397.00
|13,210.00
|15,300.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|3.03
|4.80
|1.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|15.08
|45.30
|6.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|21.06
|29.40
|16.20
|38.52
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|34.43
|40.20
|30.30
|--
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,503.33
|2,768.59
|265.26
|10.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,606.75
|2,886.72
|279.97
|10.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,833.60
|2,014.70
|181.10
|9.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,128.00
|1,521.36
|606.64
|28.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,212.40
|2,113.85
|98.55
|4.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,606.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,295.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11,338.60
|11,338.60
|11,321.20
|11,084.60
|13,147.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13,644.60
|13,644.60
|13,709.00
|13,482.90
|15,300.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
