Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

17.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+7.93%)
Prev Close
Rs16.40
Open
Rs16.50
Day's High
Rs17.95
Day's Low
Rs16.45
Volume
67,983,878
Avg. Vol
25,428,432
52-wk High
Rs48.25
52-wk Low
Rs15.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -3.09 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 4
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.14 4.14 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 47,374.50 50,600.00 45,814.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 203,626.00 219,353.00 197,194.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 176,273.00 184,826.00 155,686.00 235,337.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 176,712.00 188,601.00 146,709.00 238,682.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 -3.09 -1.97 -4.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 -1.84 3.63 -6.06 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 -10.83 -7.60 -14.94 3.01
Year Ending Mar-19 6 -9.62 -6.27 -14.19 3.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.96 29.43 -27.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 43,052.10 36,880.00 6,172.05 14.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 47,374.50 43,120.00 4,254.55 8.98
Quarter Ending Dec-16 49,379.00 48,200.00 1,179.01 2.39
Quarter Ending Sep-16 51,883.80 50,900.00 983.80 1.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 55,153.30 52,470.00 2,683.30 4.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -3.34 -4.95 1.61 -48.20
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -3.09 -3.91 0.83 -26.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.55 -2.15 1.61 -294.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.29 0.15 0.44 -150.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.05 0.22 0.17 340.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 47,374.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 203,626.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 176,273.00 173,940.00 173,940.00 173,940.00 235,337.00
Year Ending Mar-19 176,712.00 172,419.00 172,419.00 183,370.00 238,682.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -3.09 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -1.84 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -10.83 -11.42 -11.42 -11.42 3.01
Year Ending Mar-19 -9.62 -10.42 -10.42 -10.42 3.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Reliance Communications Ltd News

