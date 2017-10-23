Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
469.30INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs15.50 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs453.80
Open
Rs455.00
Day's High
Rs473.70
Day's Low
Rs452.25
Volume
2,441,051
Avg. Vol
1,861,813
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|151,531.00
|197,269.00
|105,792.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|190,034.00
|271,861.00
|108,208.00
|165,390.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|205,715.00
|289,731.00
|121,699.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|70.03
|81.86
|58.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|56.37
|56.60
|56.14
|72.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|66.50
|67.30
|65.69
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|27,350.00
|28,322.50
|972.50
|3.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|33,647.00
|31,244.90
|2,402.10
|7.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|50,708.40
|31,124.00
|19,584.36
|38.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|42,701.10
|33,521.90
|9,179.21
|21.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|38,921.60
|36,004.40
|2,917.20
|7.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|16.97
|15.24
|1.73
|10.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|16.22
|17.40
|1.18
|7.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|18.13
|23.63
|5.50
|30.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|18.42
|17.13
|1.29
|7.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|16.07
|16.22
|0.15
|0.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|151,531.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|190,034.00
|190,034.00
|190,034.00
|190,034.00
|165,390.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|205,715.00
|205,715.00
|205,715.00
|205,715.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|70.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|56.37
|56.37
|56.37
|56.37
|72.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|66.50
|66.50
|66.50
|66.50
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
