Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

469.30INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.50 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs453.80
Open
Rs455.00
Day's High
Rs473.70
Day's Low
Rs452.25
Volume
2,441,051
Avg. Vol
1,861,813
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 151,531.00 197,269.00 105,792.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 190,034.00 271,861.00 108,208.00 165,390.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 205,715.00 289,731.00 121,699.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 70.03 81.86 58.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 56.37 56.60 56.14 72.82
Year Ending Mar-19 2 66.50 67.30 65.69 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 27,350.00 28,322.50 972.50 3.56
Quarter Ending Jun-15 33,647.00 31,244.90 2,402.10 7.14
Quarter Ending Mar-15 50,708.40 31,124.00 19,584.36 38.62
Quarter Ending Jun-14 42,701.10 33,521.90 9,179.21 21.50
Quarter Ending Mar-14 38,921.60 36,004.40 2,917.20 7.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 16.97 15.24 1.73 10.19
Quarter Ending Jun-14 16.22 17.40 1.18 7.27
Quarter Ending Mar-14 18.13 23.63 5.50 30.34
Quarter Ending Dec-13 18.42 17.13 1.29 7.00
Quarter Ending Sep-13 16.07 16.22 0.15 0.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 151,531.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 190,034.00 190,034.00 190,034.00 190,034.00 165,390.00
Year Ending Mar-19 205,715.00 205,715.00 205,715.00 205,715.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 70.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 56.37 56.37 56.37 56.37 72.82
Year Ending Mar-19 66.50 66.50 66.50 66.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd News

