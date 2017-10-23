Edition:
India

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

867.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.75 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs871.20
Open
Rs872.25
Day's High
Rs879.70
Day's Low
Rs860.05
Volume
7,605
Avg. Vol
22,827
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 7.77 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4,028.50 4,053.00 4,004.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 14,642.80 14,973.00 14,380.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 17,605.20 17,910.00 17,277.00 19,528.50
Year Ending Mar-19 4 20,562.80 21,381.00 18,907.00 22,950.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7.77 7.77 7.77 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 31.75 34.10 30.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 38.15 39.40 36.00 41.03
Year Ending Mar-19 4 45.75 49.00 43.00 52.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,921.00 4,941.20 20.20 0.41
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,058.00 3,479.89 578.11 14.25
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4,192.00 3,987.76 204.24 4.87
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3,868.33 4,204.53 336.20 8.69
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4,488.90 3,609.98 878.93 19.58
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 9.27 9.87 0.60 6.47
Quarter Ending Dec-15 10.40 7.34 3.06 29.42
Quarter Ending Sep-15 9.00 6.93 2.07 23.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 10.22 10.68 0.46 4.50
Quarter Ending Mar-15 11.20 6.91 4.30 38.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,028.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,642.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17,605.20 17,636.80 17,636.80 17,171.30 19,528.50
Year Ending Mar-19 20,562.80 21,114.70 21,114.70 20,095.00 22,950.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.77 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 31.75 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 38.15 38.15 38.15 38.30 41.03
Year Ending Mar-19 45.75 46.43 45.75 46.13 52.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd News

