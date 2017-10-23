Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
867.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.75 (-0.43%)
Rs-3.75 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|7.77
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4,028.50
|4,053.00
|4,004.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|14,642.80
|14,973.00
|14,380.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|17,605.20
|17,910.00
|17,277.00
|19,528.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20,562.80
|21,381.00
|18,907.00
|22,950.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7.77
|7.77
|7.77
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|31.75
|34.10
|30.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|38.15
|39.40
|36.00
|41.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|45.75
|49.00
|43.00
|52.80
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,921.00
|4,941.20
|20.20
|0.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,058.00
|3,479.89
|578.11
|14.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|4,192.00
|3,987.76
|204.24
|4.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3,868.33
|4,204.53
|336.20
|8.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4,488.90
|3,609.98
|878.93
|19.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|9.27
|9.87
|0.60
|6.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|10.40
|7.34
|3.06
|29.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|9.00
|6.93
|2.07
|23.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|10.22
|10.68
|0.46
|4.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|11.20
|6.91
|4.30
|38.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,028.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,642.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17,605.20
|17,636.80
|17,636.80
|17,171.30
|19,528.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,562.80
|21,114.70
|21,114.70
|20,095.00
|22,950.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38.15
|38.15
|38.15
|38.30
|41.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45.75
|46.43
|45.75
|46.13
|52.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
- BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
- BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.41 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln
- BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets orders worth 3.28 bln rupees