Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)

RNEW11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

7.98BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 7.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
201,600
52-wk High
R$ 11.33
52-wk Low
R$ 3.78

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 154.00 184.89 30.89 20.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 154.00 152.35 1.65 1.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 112.00 130.73 18.73 16.72
Quarter Ending Jun-16 112.00 124.34 12.34 11.02
Quarter Ending Sep-15 101.00 101.21 0.21 0.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.19 0.00 0.19 -100.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.19 -0.28 0.09 -47.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.42 -1.10 0.68 -161.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.90 -0.22 0.68 -75.11
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.07 -0.07 0.14 204.32

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Renova Energia SA News

