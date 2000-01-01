Edition:
India

Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)

RNIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

28,801.00ZAc
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

-199.00 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
29,000.00
Open
29,000.00
Day's High
29,000.00
Day's Low
28,540.00
Volume
50,959
Avg. Vol
3,524,065
52-wk High
29,972.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Reinet Investments SCA News

» More RNIJ.J News