Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€121.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.87 1.86 1.86 1.87

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,086.00 1,086.00 1,086.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,253.72 4,369.00 4,191.00 4,193.98
Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,486.15 4,631.00 4,347.00 4,436.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 5.90 6.50 4.89 5.68
Year Ending Dec-18 14 6.54 7.36 5.69 6.18
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.80 17.00 16.61 15.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,041.00 1,015.00 26.00 2.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,019.50 1,066.00 46.50 4.56
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,067.00 1,050.00 17.00 1.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 888.00 910.00 22.00 2.48
Quarter Ending Jun-16 850.00 845.00 5.00 0.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,086.00 1,086.00 1,086.00 1,086.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,253.72 4,253.72 4,263.17 4,264.01 4,193.98
Year Ending Dec-18 4,486.15 4,486.15 4,495.60 4,498.45 4,436.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.90 5.90 5.89 5.88 5.68
Year Ending Dec-18 6.54 6.54 6.52 6.52 6.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Teleperformance SE News

