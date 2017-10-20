Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,086.00 1,086.00 1,086.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,253.72 4,369.00 4,191.00 4,193.98 Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,486.15 4,631.00 4,347.00 4,436.81 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 5.90 6.50 4.89 5.68 Year Ending Dec-18 14 6.54 7.36 5.69 6.18 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.80 17.00 16.61 15.40