Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)
ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€121.90
€121.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
100,355
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50
€84.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.87
|1.86
|1.86
|1.87
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|4,253.72
|4,369.00
|4,191.00
|4,193.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|4,486.15
|4,631.00
|4,347.00
|4,436.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|5.90
|6.50
|4.89
|5.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|6.54
|7.36
|5.69
|6.18
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.80
|17.00
|16.61
|15.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,041.00
|1,015.00
|26.00
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,019.50
|1,066.00
|46.50
|4.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,067.00
|1,050.00
|17.00
|1.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|888.00
|910.00
|22.00
|2.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|850.00
|845.00
|5.00
|0.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,253.72
|4,253.72
|4,263.17
|4,264.01
|4,193.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,486.15
|4,486.15
|4,495.60
|4,498.45
|4,436.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.90
|5.90
|5.89
|5.88
|5.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.54
|6.54
|6.52
|6.52
|6.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Teleperformance sees 2017 financial objectives confirmed
- BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 116 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29