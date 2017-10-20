Edition:
Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

ROTH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

30.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€30.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
29,259
52-wk High
€32.70
52-wk Low
€20.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 1,615.00 1,671.00 1,531.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,586.93 1,767.00 1,406.86 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,910.14 1,948.43 1,852.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 1.63 1.77 1.54 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2.05 2.60 1.50 --
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.78 3.96 1.60 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,615.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,586.93 1,586.93 1,586.93 1,767.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,910.14 1,910.14 1,910.14 1,891.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.03 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2.78 2.78 2.78 2.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Rothschild & Co SCA News

