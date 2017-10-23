Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 26,141.70 27,551.00 24,455.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 24,665.00 24,665.00 24,665.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 107,563.00 113,712.00 102,003.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 113,909.00 140,001.00 102,391.00 112,655.00 Year Ending Mar-19 6 117,238.00 153,658.00 98,300.00 111,964.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.05 1.10 1.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.70 0.70 0.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 4.52 5.20 4.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 4.78 5.80 3.70 5.31 Year Ending Mar-19 6 5.20 6.60 4.10 5.57