Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
RR.L on London Stock Exchange
926.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
926.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
926.00
926.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,780,018
4,780,018
52-wk High
994.50
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00
635.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|9
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.43
|3.43
|3.36
|3.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|14,453.80
|15,570.00
|13,253.00
|14,044.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|14,735.60
|15,801.50
|12,846.00
|14,825.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|34.43
|40.35
|28.90
|32.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|32.95
|48.60
|12.02
|40.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.64
|19.88
|15.40
|-9.05
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14,453.80
|14,451.80
|14,454.70
|14,393.50
|14,044.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14,735.60
|14,730.50
|14,744.50
|14,749.00
|14,825.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34.43
|34.43
|34.39
|33.87
|32.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32.95
|32.93
|32.81
|33.12
|40.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
- Cheaper rivals target Singapore's aviation maintenance sector
- CORRECTED-Airbus CEO warns of significant fines over corruption probe
- BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement
- Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce
- BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020