Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 351.16 426.79 288.38 342.94 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 355.64 445.91 297.29 366.73 Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,284.52 1,360.40 1,255.34 1,351.19 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,301.51 1,403.90 1,214.48 1,343.12 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.76 0.90 0.61 1.14 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.78 0.99 0.60 1.29 Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.31 4.04 2.86 4.05 Year Ending Dec-18 22 3.83 5.43 2.59 4.18 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.52 20.50 2.90 22.62