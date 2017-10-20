Edition:
Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

RRS.L on London Stock Exchange

7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
7,395.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
493,475
52-wk High
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.76 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 8 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.04 2.04 2.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 351.16 426.79 288.38 342.94
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 355.64 445.91 297.29 366.73
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,284.52 1,360.40 1,255.34 1,351.19
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,301.51 1,403.90 1,214.48 1,343.12
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.76 0.90 0.61 1.14
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.78 0.99 0.60 1.29
Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.31 4.04 2.86 4.05
Year Ending Dec-18 22 3.83 5.43 2.59 4.18
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.52 20.50 2.90 22.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 339.88 336.79 3.09 0.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 305.48 316.71 11.23 3.68
Quarter Ending Dec-16 356.03 356.39 0.36 0.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 333.51 300.00 33.51 10.05
Quarter Ending Jun-16 288.46 276.84 11.62 4.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.70 0.88 0.18 25.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.55 0.73 0.18 33.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.96 0.83 0.13 13.15
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.82 0.69 0.13 15.76
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.65 0.52 0.13 19.42

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 351.16 351.16 335.03 337.05 342.94
Quarter Ending Mar-18 355.64 355.64 316.12 316.19 366.73
Year Ending Dec-17 1,284.52 1,283.26 1,291.98 1,267.97 1,351.19
Year Ending Dec-18 1,301.51 1,300.00 1,305.53 1,300.88 1,343.12
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.76 1.14
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.77 1.29
Year Ending Dec-17 3.31 3.28 3.22 3.22 4.05
Year Ending Dec-18 3.83 3.80 3.87 3.89 4.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 5 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

