Edition:
India

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

87.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs87.35
Open
Rs87.75
Day's High
Rs88.40
Day's Low
Rs86.25
Volume
2,845,768
Avg. Vol
4,162,594
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 --
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 0 0 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 18,346.80 19,322.30 975.54 5.32
Quarter Ending Mar-15 20,148.70 20,598.60 449.95 2.23
Quarter Ending Dec-14 18,264.00 19,978.00 1,714.00 9.38
Quarter Ending Sep-14 20,679.00 22,419.90 1,740.90 8.42
Quarter Ending Dec-13 15,780.00 14,033.50 1,746.50 11.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd News

» More RSTC.NS News