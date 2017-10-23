Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)
RTN.L on London Stock Exchange
297.90GBp
3:58pm IST
297.90GBp
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.00%)
-3.00 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
300.90
300.90
Open
301.80
301.80
Day's High
304.10
304.10
Day's Low
297.60
297.60
Volume
44,944
44,944
Avg. Vol
764,668
764,668
52-wk High
393.60
393.60
52-wk Low
281.36
281.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.59
|2.59
|2.56
|2.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|669.83
|683.20
|655.61
|696.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|691.65
|713.90
|654.26
|733.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|21.87
|23.22
|20.29
|29.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|22.67
|24.17
|19.09
|30.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-4.76
|-3.80
|-5.71
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|669.83
|669.83
|670.52
|669.64
|696.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|691.65
|691.65
|692.98
|692.40
|733.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21.87
|21.87
|21.96
|22.09
|29.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22.67
|22.67
|22.77
|23.39
|30.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- UPDATE 2-UK's Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround
- UK's Restaurant Group says HY adjusted pretax profit down 30.4 pct
- BRIEF-Restaurant Group posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 25.5 mln pounds
- UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs
- Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads