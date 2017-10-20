Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 2,325.28 2,421.00 2,208.25 2,288.78 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,325.66 2,415.00 2,265.96 2,371.91 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 12.03 12.35 11.55 11.57 Year Ending Dec-18 14 13.15 13.66 12.39 12.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.83 10.60 9.31 15.02