Rubis SCA (RUBF.PA)

RUBF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

53.77EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€53.77
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
175,223
52-wk High
€56.88
52-wk Low
€36.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 6 7
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.73 1.82 1.80 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,829.28 4,025.60 3,651.70 3,436.70
Year Ending Dec-18 10 4,260.89 4,586.26 3,977.00 3,563.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 2.76 3.10 2.57 2.46
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3.09 3.50 2.89 2.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.40 12.40 12.40 7.60

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 734.00 678.30 55.70 7.59
Quarter Ending Sep-13 747.00 684.30 62.70 8.39
Quarter Ending Sep-12 648.20 702.10 53.90 8.32
Quarter Ending Dec-11 646.00 602.70 43.30 6.70

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,829.28 3,829.28 3,829.28 3,804.85 3,436.70
Year Ending Dec-18 4,260.89 4,260.89 4,260.89 4,217.33 3,563.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.76 2.76 2.75 2.72 2.46
Year Ending Dec-18 3.09 3.09 3.10 3.05 2.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

