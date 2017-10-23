Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)
RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
426.55INR
23 Oct 2017
426.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.35 (-1.01%)
Rs-4.35 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs430.90
Rs430.90
Open
Rs434.05
Rs434.05
Day's High
Rs439.80
Rs439.80
Day's Low
Rs422.00
Rs422.00
Volume
38,957
38,957
Avg. Vol
161,749
161,749
52-wk High
Rs589.95
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10,280.00
|10,280.00
|10,280.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|11,847.00
|11,847.00
|11,847.00
|12,723.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|13,589.00
|13,589.00
|13,589.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.20
|9.20
|9.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|12.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|13.40
|13.40
|13.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2,142.00
|2,007.11
|134.89
|6.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2,179.00
|1,894.37
|284.63
|13.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1,673.00
|1,703.63
|30.63
|1.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|3,048.00
|2,304.39
|743.61
|24.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1,503.00
|1,755.48
|252.48
|16.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,280.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11,847.00
|11,847.00
|11,847.00
|12,165.00
|12,723.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13,589.00
|13,589.00
|13,589.00
|13,593.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|12.00
|12.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.40
|13.40
|13.40
|14.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0