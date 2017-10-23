Edition:
RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

RWEG.DE on Xetra

21.46EUR
5:10pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€21.45
Open
€21.39
Day's High
€21.54
Day's Low
€21.35
Volume
783,719
Avg. Vol
3,667,149
52-wk High
€21.69
52-wk Low
€11.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 9 9
(3) HOLD 12 12 10 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.46 2.46 2.33 2.41

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 14,007.90 14,007.90 14,007.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 45,882.50 49,125.00 43,132.00 45,680.40
Year Ending Dec-18 23 45,406.90 49,374.10 35,630.00 45,636.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 1.97 2.17 1.76 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 24 1.69 2.20 1.39 1.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.55 16.57 9.00 -22.51

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,252.00 10,027.00 225.01 2.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,106.30 13,294.00 187.69 1.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,900.90 12,624.00 2,276.94 15.28
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,149.00 9,308.00 841.00 8.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9,373.00 10,241.00 868.00 9.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.16 1.12 0.04 3.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.90 0.89 0.01 1.11
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.04 1.39 0.35 33.65
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.86 0.94 0.08 8.80
Quarter Ending Sep-15 -0.13 0.01 0.14 -107.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14,007.90 14,007.90 14,007.90 14,007.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 45,882.50 45,882.50 45,769.80 46,287.60 45,680.40
Year Ending Dec-18 45,406.90 45,406.90 45,568.80 46,059.40 45,636.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.97 1.97 1.94 1.85 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 1.69 1.69 1.70 1.66 1.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

