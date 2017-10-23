RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)
RWEG_p.DE on Xetra
16.25EUR
5:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
€16.26
Open
€16.26
Day's High
€16.30
Day's Low
€16.17
Volume
47,161
Avg. Vol
85,555
52-wk High
€16.30
52-wk Low
€8.28
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|10
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.46
|2.46
|2.33
|2.41
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|14,007.90
|14,007.90
|14,007.90
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|45,882.50
|49,125.00
|43,132.00
|45,680.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|45,406.90
|49,374.10
|35,630.00
|45,636.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|1.97
|2.17
|1.76
|1.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|1.69
|2.20
|1.39
|1.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|13.55
|16.57
|9.00
|-22.51
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,252.00
|10,027.00
|225.01
|2.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,106.30
|13,294.00
|187.69
|1.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,900.90
|12,624.00
|2,276.94
|15.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,149.00
|9,308.00
|841.00
|8.29
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9,373.00
|10,241.00
|868.00
|9.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.16
|1.12
|0.04
|3.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.90
|0.89
|0.01
|1.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1.04
|1.39
|0.35
|33.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.86
|0.94
|0.08
|8.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|-0.13
|0.01
|0.14
|-107.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14,007.90
|14,007.90
|14,007.90
|14,007.90
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|45,882.50
|45,882.50
|45,769.80
|46,287.60
|45,680.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45,406.90
|45,406.90
|45,568.80
|46,059.40
|45,636.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.97
|1.97
|1.94
|1.85
|1.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.69
|1.69
|1.70
|1.66
|1.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
